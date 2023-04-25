Luka Mariglen, 19, was sentenced to 20 months in prison on Monday at Leeds Crown Court for one count of producing of cannabis.

Police had attended the address on Ashville Grove in Hyde Park on March 6 this year intending to arrest a different person to Mariglen who they thought lived there.

For the prosecution, Mark Thomas said that Mariglen attempted to flee through the rear door before changing his mind and allowing officers in. Police searched the property and found 52 cannabis plants on the second floor, which had a street value of £28,600.

Luka Mariglen was found tending to 52 plants with a street value of nearly £30,000 in the property in Hyde Park Leeds. Photo: West Yorkshire Police

Police also found that the electricity metre had been bypassed and that “sophisticated equipment” was being used.

In interview, Mariglen admitted that he was living in the property and tending to the plants. He said that he had entered the country illegally eight days prior in the back of a lorry from Belgium.

Mariglen said that he had a debt of £16,000 that he had to pay for transport to the country and that he had been taken straight to the property by drug dealers when he arrived. He said he was “in fear” of those he was in debt to.

However, it was argued Mariglen had a “significant role” as he was “not subject to pressure” and had his own key to the house, allowing him to leave at any time.

In mitigation, Anthony Sugare asked the judge to consider Mariglen’s young age and the fact he had no previous convictions. Mr Sugare conceded that Mariglen was free to come and go from the property but said “he still thought he was being watched and it was made clear what would happen if he tried to escape”.

Mr Recorder B. Whitehead sentenced Mariglen to 20 months. He considered making it a suspended sentence but feared Mariglen would “disappear” if he did so.

He told Mariglen that he would be deported after serving half of his sentence, though this would be a matter for the Home Office.

