Albanian teen caught operating huge cannabis farm in Leeds just days after arriving illegally in the back of a van
An Albanian teenager who was discovered tending to a huge cannabis farm in Leeds just days after he arrived illegally into the UK has been jailed.
Luka Mariglen, 19, was sentenced to 20 months in prison on Monday at Leeds Crown Court for one count of producing of cannabis.
Police had attended the address on Ashville Grove in Hyde Park on March 6 this year intending to arrest a different person to Mariglen who they thought lived there.
For the prosecution, Mark Thomas said that Mariglen attempted to flee through the rear door before changing his mind and allowing officers in. Police searched the property and found 52 cannabis plants on the second floor, which had a street value of £28,600.
Police also found that the electricity metre had been bypassed and that “sophisticated equipment” was being used.
In interview, Mariglen admitted that he was living in the property and tending to the plants. He said that he had entered the country illegally eight days prior in the back of a lorry from Belgium.
Mariglen said that he had a debt of £16,000 that he had to pay for transport to the country and that he had been taken straight to the property by drug dealers when he arrived. He said he was “in fear” of those he was in debt to.
However, it was argued Mariglen had a “significant role” as he was “not subject to pressure” and had his own key to the house, allowing him to leave at any time.
In mitigation, Anthony Sugare asked the judge to consider Mariglen’s young age and the fact he had no previous convictions. Mr Sugare conceded that Mariglen was free to come and go from the property but said “he still thought he was being watched and it was made clear what would happen if he tried to escape”.
Mr Recorder B. Whitehead sentenced Mariglen to 20 months. He considered making it a suspended sentence but feared Mariglen would “disappear” if he did so.
He told Mariglen that he would be deported after serving half of his sentence, though this would be a matter for the Home Office.
Mariglen began protesting the length of his sentence through the exasperated Albanian interpreter, who told the court: “They don’t know how to use their brain at all.”