West Yorkshire Police have also received reports of groups of youths causing issues with local businesses in the area.

The dispersal order has been put in place from 10.50pm yesterday (Tuesday, March 12), covering the area bordered by Crewe Road, Elizabeth Drive Queens Park Drive and covering parts of Fryston Road.

A dispersal order is in place in the Airedale area of Castleford. Picture by Google

The order will initially remain in place for 48 hours until 10.50pm on Thursday, March 14, but could be extended if deemed necessary.

Under this power, which falls under Section 34 of the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act, officers have the right to disperse and remove any person suspected of contributing or likely to contribute to anti-social behaviour, and instruct they surrender any relevant property.

Anyone under the age of 16 can be removed to their home or a place of safety.

Inspector Glen Costello, of the Wakefield East Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "This order has been authorised to help deal with a recent increase in disorder linked to local young people.

“Police will take positive action against those committing crime. I would appeal to parents in the area to be aware of where their children are, who they are associating with and what they are doing. This will assist in making our local community safer for all.”