Aircraft carrying 135 passengers forced into emergency landing at Leeds Bradford

By Nick Frame

Court Reporter

Published 11th Aug 2024, 08:40 GMT
Updated 11th Aug 2024, 08:44 GMT
An aircraft was forced into an emergency landing at Leeds Bradford Airport after a bird strike.

The plane, carrying 140 people, was forced to come down after one of the engines was damaged when it hit a flock of birds.

An emergency was declared at Leeds Bradford Airport as a an aircraft was forced to land after a bird strike. (library pic by National World)
An emergency was declared at Leeds Bradford Airport as a an aircraft was forced to land after a bird strike. (library pic by National World) | National World

A full emergency was declared at around 5.15pm on Saturday evening. Fire crews were on standby, with the aircraft reported to be 10 minutes away from the airport.

It was reported that “severe vibrations” were being felt in the cabin due to the bird strike.

The plane successfully landed a short time later. All 135 passengers on board and five crew members were uninjured.

The plane was inspected and will return to stand. Along with fire crews, West Yorkshire Police were also in attendance.

