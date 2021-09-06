Emergency services were called to the crash at about 11.30am on Sunday, September 5.

Two ambulances, two rapid response vehicles, the Hazardous Area Response Team and the air ambulance were sent to the scene.

A Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust spokeswoman said: "We received an emergency call just after 11.30am on Sunday (5 September) to reports of a collision involving two motorcycles on the A1 near Bramham.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two people were taken to hospital after a serious crash on the A1 near Bramham.

"We dispatched two ambulances, two rapid response vehicles, the Hazardous Area Response Team and air ambulance to the scene.