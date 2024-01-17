Aging antiques dealer ‘expects to die in prison’ for raping girl in Leeds shop 40 years ago

An elderly antiques dealer who was convicted of raping a young girl in his Leeds shop more than 40 years expects to die behind bars.

Paedophile Sean Revere, 85, was found guilty after a trial of multiple assaults on the nine-year-old girl dating back as far as 1982. He was handed an extended 14-year jail sentence at Leeds Crown Court this week.

His barrister, Susannah Proctor told the court: “The reality is that he will spend the remainder of his life in custody. He is in poor health born out of his age. He had a stroke in custody and spent four days in hospital.”

Little mitigation could be offered on Revere’s behalf due to his ongoing denial of the offences. He initially stood trial in August 2022 but the jury failed to reach a verdict, leading to a retrial which took place in December last year.

Revere, 85, expects to die in prison after being handed a lengthy sentence. (pics by NYP / National World)

The jury found him guilty of one count of rape, two counts of attempted rape and four counts of indecent assault, all against the same victim.

The court heard that Revere had a number of antique shops over the years, including one in Chapel Allerton. Between 1982 and 1985 he would regularly take the young victim into a back room of that shop and abuse her. It began with touching over clothing, to touching of genitals which progressed to attempted rape and then finally rape.

A victim impact statement was paraphrased by prosecutor Nick Adlington, who said the abuse had a “tremendous impact on her” and that she finally feels vindicated after his conviction.

Revere, of Ryther Road, Cawood, North Yorkshire, has one previous conviction dating back to 1957 – a sexual offence involving a relationship he had with a young girl.

Judge Andrew Stubbs KC conceded that he was forced to adhere to sentencing guidelines from the 1980s, which were more lenient than today’s.

He gave Revere a 13-year jail sentence with an additional one-year extended licence period. He was also given a restraining order and put on the sex offender register for the rest of his life.

He told Revere, who is hard of hearing and walks with a stick: “The effect on her has been lifelong. There’s a sense of shame and degradation. These are serious offences, plainly.”

Speaking after the sentencing, Detective Inspector Ryan Malyk of Leeds District Safeguarding said: “This was a prolonged investigation into a serious sexual offence committed on a young child over 40 years ago. I’d like to thank the victim who has shown tremendous fortitude throughout the investigation and subsequent court process, and I commend her for the courage in reporting to police.

“The aggrieved is relieved that justice has finally been achieved and feels believed and validated.

“I’d also like to praise the officer in case, Detective Constable Helen McKenzine, for her dedication and tenacity throughout the investigation and her support for the victim through the process of bringing Revere to justice.