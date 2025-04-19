Ageing Wakefield paedophile spared jail - because sickening images found were CGI

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A paedophile who was caught downloading sickening images of child abuse in the past was spared jail again, because new images found on his devices were computer generated.

Pensioner David Peters was told he clearly had a sexual interest in children during a sentencing hearing at Leeds Crown Court this week, but would be spared custody because the material found did not contain real youngsters.

The 75-year-old admitted a charge of possessing prohibited images of children and possessing extreme pornographic images involving sexual acts between people and animals.

The court heard that police were tipped off that IP address had been identified as making sickening images available for sharing in March 2023.

Weeks later officers went to his home address on George Lane, Notton, Wakefield, to arrest him.

Peters, 75, was told he clearly has a sexual interest in children after he was caught with CGI images of child abuse. | National World

He was asked to hand over all digital devices, but failed to do so. Others were found in addition to the ones he produced.

On one USB stick they found three inaccessible extreme pornographic images that had been deleted.

Officers also found five deleted movies of children as young as five being abused, but were CGI images.

Peters was interviewed twice and gave no comments.

The court heard he had one previous conviction for eight offences, dating back to 2017 when he found downloading indecent images of children.

On that occasion he was given an eight-month sentence, suspended for 12 months. He was also given a 10-year sexual harm prevention order (SHPO).

Mitigating for his latest offences, Paul Addison said: “There’s significant regret for his offending. He faces up to what he has done.

“It would appear he relapsed into offending following the good work he did.”

He said Peters has been married for the last 50 years. Mr Addison asked the judge to spare him custody.

In response, the Recorder of Leeds Guy Kearl KC, said: “What makes a difference in my view, is the CGI images.

“Had they been images of actual children then that would make a difference.

“It still shows a sexual interest in children, but it allows me to draw back from an immediate custodial sentence that I had in mind.”

Addressing Peters directly, he said: “You are plainly guilty and plainly minimising your actions. You obviously have a sexual interest in children.

“You have been warned before.”

He gave him a six-month sentence, suspended for two years, and ordered him to complete 10 rehabilitation days with probation and the accredited Building Choices programme.

Peters was also given a new 10-year SHPO, designed to curb his internet use.