Admiral Street incident: Police seen near The Spinning Wheel pub in Beeston after two men arrested
Two men have been arrested after police in Leeds received a report of concern for a woman’s safety during the early hours.
Significant police activity has been seen near The Spinning Wheel pub in Beeston as officers continue to gather evidence at the scene.
Confirming that an investigation was ongoing, a West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Police were called to a report of concern for a female’s safety at premises on Admiral Street, Beeston, Leeds, shortly after 3.10am this morning.
"Two males were arrested in connection with the incident. A scene is currently in place while officers establish exactly what happened.”
They added that one of the suspects had also been arrested on suspicion of drink driving.