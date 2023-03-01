News you can trust since 1890
Admiral Street incident: Police seen near The Spinning Wheel pub in Beeston after two men arrested

Two men have been arrested after police in Leeds received a report of concern for a woman’s safety during the early hours.

Georgina Morris
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 1st Mar 2023, 3:57pm

Significant police activity has been seen near The Spinning Wheel pub in Beeston as officers continue to gather evidence at the scene.

Confirming that an investigation was ongoing, a West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Police were called to a report of concern for a female’s safety at premises on Admiral Street, Beeston, Leeds, shortly after 3.10am this morning.

"Two males were arrested in connection with the incident. A scene is currently in place while officers establish exactly what happened.”

There has been significant police activity near The Spinning Wheel pub in Beeston. Picture: Google
They added that one of the suspects had also been arrested on suspicion of drink driving.