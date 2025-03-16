A crazed drug addict forced her way into a terrified man’s flat, biting his hand and holding a knife to his face as she stole his possessions.

Lavine Adams was initially charged with robbery after the break-in on Foundry Avenue in Harehills.

But this was later downgraded to ABH and theft, which was accepted by the Crown.

Despite this, 41-year-old Adams was jailed at Leeds Crown Court this week after the judge described her conduct as “very frightening indeed”.

Adams burst into the man's flat on Foundry Avenue, bit his hand and put a Stanley knife to his face. | National World / Google Maps

The victim, a man in his 60s, had been at home in his ground-floor flat on the evening of April 30 last year.

At around 10.45pm, he heard a knock at his door, prosecutor Deborah Smithies told the court.

Hesitating, he did not open the door, but asked who it was. Adams replied: “It’s a woman, I need help.”

He opened the door slightly but she then pushed against it and the pair struggled. She then bit his hand, forcing him to let go and she entered the flat.

She then grabbed him with both hands and pressed her thumbs into his eyes. Adams then pulled out the Stanley knife and put it to the man’s cheek. She told him: “You know what you have done.”

Adams then rummaged through his pockets, taking a bus pass, bank card and a mobile phone before leaving without saying another word.

The victim then went to a nearby phone box to ring the police. Officers were able to identify her DNA from the man’s hand.

Adams, of Beech Lane, Gipton, was not arrested until September and she then gave a no-comment interview.

She has 20 previous convictions, mainly for shoplifting and minor crimes.

Mitigating, Shannon Woodley said this latest offending was “out of character” because she had committed “nothing notable” that involved violence before.

She said Adams had developed addictions to heroin and crack cocaine because of an abusive ex partner who was an addict and expected her to fund both their habits.

Adams has since become drug-free while held on remand and has gained qualifications in maths and English, Ms Woodley added.

Judge Simon Batiste told Adams: “It must have been frightening for him, very frightening indeed.

“You have a considerable record for convictions. It was committed in a man’s home and you had a knife. These are serious matters.”

He jailed Adams for 14 months.