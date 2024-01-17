Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Acaster Malbis York: Manhunt launched for attempted murder suspect with links to Leeds

Police are hunting for a man with links to Leeds who is wanted on suspicion of attempted murder.
James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 17th Jan 2024, 09:18 GMT
Jack Crawley should not be approached by members of the public, North Yorkshire Police has warned. Instead, any sightings of the 19-year-old should be reported immediately.

It comes after an attack on a man in the village of Acaster Malbis, York, on the evening of January 5.

The force has launched an attempted murder investigation, which is currently ongoing.

Jack Crawley, 19, is wanted by North Yorkshire Police who are investigating an attempted murder. Photo: North Yorkshire Police.Jack Crawley, 19, is wanted by North Yorkshire Police who are investigating an attempted murder. Photo: North Yorkshire Police.
Jack Crawley, 19, is wanted by North Yorkshire Police who are investigating an attempted murder. Photo: North Yorkshire Police.

Crawley is from Carlisle and has links to Leeds, Rotherham, Glasgow, Aberdeen and Edinburgh. Police said he may be travelling around different locations.

He is described as white, 6ft 3ins tall, of proportionate build with very short hair and short facial hair. He is left-handed and wears size 9.5 footwear.

Anyone who believes they have seen Crawley or has any information about his location should contact police. Information can be provided to the investigation team directly via the North Yorkshire Police website.

Those who spot Crawley have been warned not to confront him and instead to dial 999 as soon as it is safe to do so.