Tahir Malik was locked up for three years after being found guilty of ill-treating or neglecting 88-year-old former university lecturer Dr Timothy Potts at the couple's home.

The court was told that the pair had been together for over 19 years, but Dr Potts' health began to deteriorate after being diagnosed with dementia. He died in July of 2018.

Malik, 54, was found to have caused serious injuries to Dr Potts on separate occasions, leaving him with a badly-bruised abdomen and bruising to his ears and surrounding areas.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tahir Malik was jailed for three years after being found guilty of ill-treating or neglecting 88-year-old former University of Leeds lecturer Dr Timothy Potts at the couple's home.

The injuries were caused by "sustained and repeated blows".

A jury at Leeds Crown Court was also told that Malik, of Agbrigg Road, Wakefield, had sought to avoid getting Dr Potts medical attention, and was reluctant to let him go to hospital for "fear of being exposed".

Malik carried out the abuse at the home they shared together in the village of Heath, in Wakefield.

Judge Christopher Batty told him: "His (Dr Potts') health was failing him. Nobody knew that better than you.

"Having been with him for 19 years, for the last three years of his life you watched his deterioration.

"I'm satisfied that in general terms you loved him and wanted the best for him.

"It's clear from the evidence that you carried out a great deal of research in order to get to grips with his dementia.

"There's no doubt that caring for him became a significant burden for you. It's clearly a very difficult and frustrating job.

"The hours are long and unrewarding.

"It was also very difficult for Tim to be in that position, to lose his dignity.

"I've no doubt that the last thing he wanted to be was a burden on you.

"But you were unable to control your anger and frustration.

"Having lost your temper in such a terrible way, you responded with significant and prolonged violence against him. He was utterly defenceless.

"It was so sad to watch him struggle between his love for you and doing the right thing in respect of what you did to him."