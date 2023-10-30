Abusive Leeds thug jailed after kicking pregnant girlfriend in stomach during 'brutal' sustained attack

An abusive Leeds thug has been jailed after kicking his pregnant girlfriend in the stomach.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Alfie Mclean, of Spencer Lane, had been in a relationship with the victim for three years when he subjected her to a “brutal and aggressive” attack.

As well as kicking her in the stomach, he repeatedly punched her in the arm, strangled her and threatened her with a knife.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mclean, 20, was arrested soon after and pleaded guilty to wounding with intent, intentional strangulation and criminal damage.

Alfie Mclean, 20, of Spencer Lane, Leeds, was sentenced to two years and six months in prison after an attack on April 2, in which he kicked his pregnant girlfriend in the stomach, before punching her in the arm, strangling her and threatening her with a knife. Photo: West Yorkshire Police.

He was sentenced to two years and six months in prison at Leeds Crown Court on October 30.

At the time of the attack, the couple already had a child, who was being cared for by the victim’s mother.

The victim had gone to visit the toddler on April 2, when Mclean insisted she leave her phone with him. The phone rang while she was away and Mclean answered to one of her friends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was during this conversation that he became angry and suspected her of cheating.

Adam Walker, for the prosecution, explained that when she returned, Mclean accused her of being unfaithful.

He began kicking her in the stomach, before punching her in the arm, wrestling her to the floor and putting her in a chokehold.

Mclean then squeezed her neck until blood rushed to the back of her head, only stopping when she dug her nails into his leg.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The victim ran to the kitchen and Mclean followed, producing a knife from his jacket and threatening to kill her.

He slashed in the direction of her neck, narrowly missing. However, a second attempt was blocked by the victim’s hand leaving her with a serious cut that needed hospital treatment.

Although Mclean was temporarily locked out of the flat, he later returned and continued the assault.

The violent episode was the culmination of a three-year-long abusive relationship, according to a victim impact statement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The victim said: “I’ve been punched, kicked, choked and had a knife held to my throat. I’ve lost count of the number of times he’s tried to kill me.”

Caroline Abraham, for the defence, referred to Mclean’s “difficult and dysfunctional childhood”, as well as his “bouts of cannabis misuse” and a recent assessment for what could be autism.

But Recorder Jason Pitter described Mclean’s behaviour as “disturbing”.

He said: “The victim was pregnant with your second child. That did not seem to stop your behaviour. She must have been absolutely petrified but, of course, you knew that because it must have been your intention.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “Inevitably, she has complained that the incident has brought about anxiety and panic attacks that are severe enough to induce vomiting.”