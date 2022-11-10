Leeds Crown Court previously heard that Matthew Fisher strangled 29-year-old Abi and dumped her body 12 miles away from their home in Castleford during the summer.

He had made an appeal on Facebook for help in finding his primary school teacher wife after her disappearance was reported on July 9. Her body was found the next day near the village of Brierley and it was determined that she had been strangled to death.

Her husband was arrested and charged with her murder days later. He pleaded guilty to her murder in September.

West Yorkshire teacher Abi Fisher, 29, was murdered by her husband Matthew

At Leeds Crown Court today, Fisher was handed a life sentence and will serve a minimum of 15 years in prison.