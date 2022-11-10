Leeds Crown Court previously heard that Matthew Fisher strangled 29-year-old Abi and dumped her body 12 miles away from their home in Castleford during the summer.

He had made an appeal on Facebook for help in finding his primary school teacher wife after her disappearance was reported on July 9.

Her body was found the next day near the village of Brierley and it was determined that she had been strangled to death.

Abi Fisher was murdered by her husband in July.

Her husband was arrested and charged with her murder days later.

He pleaded guilty to her murder in September and will be sentenced at Leeds Crown Court today.

Mrs Fisher’s family were present in court when Mr Fisher pleaded guilty.

They had previously released a statement paying tribute to her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It read: "Our beautiful Abi. Words cannot describe how utterly devastated we are at the loss of you. We miss you dearly.

"We promise to make you proud every single day, and will continue to bring up your amazing little baby girl the way you would.

"Heaven may have gained an angel but we have lost you and that for us seems like the most unjust act to happen.

“We as a family would like to thank every single person who showed enough heart and love to look for our precious angel. Words will never describe how much this means.

Advertisement Hide Ad