A man has been arrested after a house in Leeds was torched in a suspected arson attack.

At 10.37pm yesterday (Thursday December 21), police were called to a report of a domestic-related assault on a woman at the property in Abbott Road in Armley.

Officers attended and the victim was treated by ambulance staff for minor injuries. A crime was recorded for assault with an identified suspect.

At 12.19am today, officers received another report of the same victim having been assaulted at the house. A fire had been started which caused extensive damage to the property.

Abbott Road in Armley, Leeds, where a house was torched in a suspected arson attack (Photo by Google)

The incident is being investigated as arson and enquiries are ongoing by specialist officers from Leeds District Domestic Abuse Team at West Yorkshire Police.