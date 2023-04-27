Harris Abu Bakar, 22, was killed on April 24 after the Volkswagen Golf that he was travelling in crashed into a stationary vehicle on Great Horton Road at around 1.30am. Five men aged 24, 26, 29, 30 and 31 were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. The 29-year-old was released without charge and the four other men have been bailed pending further enquiries. Road closures were in place between Horton Industrial Park and Havelock Street after the crash.

In a statement, his family said: “Harris was a kind and caring person. He would always greet everyone with a bright smile. We would like everyone to pray for him. The community has been very supportive throughout this difficult time. He was loved by all. Rest in peace Harris Abu Bakar.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Major Road Collision Enquiry Team is appealing for anyone with footage that may assist the investigation, or who saw the vehicle immediately prior to the collision, to contact them on 101, quoting log 79 of April 24. Information can also be passed on using the 101 Live Chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.