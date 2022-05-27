North Yorkshire Police have now confirmed his death following the closure of the road from the A1 junction at Aberford to Steeton, near Tadcaster.

The crash happened at 1am when the man's Vauxhall Corsa collided with an HGV parked in a layby next to the eastbound carriageway.

He died at the scene and nobody else was injured.

The A64 at Steeton

North Yorkshire Police said: "Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision and would also ask anyone who saw the Vauxhall prior to the collision to come forward. Anyone who has dash camera footage that was in the area at the time of the incident is asked to review their footage and if it has captured anything to save the footage for the police to review.

"Any persons with information are asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for 1073 Sarah Burton of the Major Collision Investigation alternatively contact her via email on: [email protected]