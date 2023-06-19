Police have confirmed that a man in his 40s died at the scene of the collision on the A61 Harrogate Road at Dunkeswick, a hamlet that lies approximately 1km north of Harewood. The crash involving a grey BMW and a black Peugeot taxi happened on Sunday June 18 at around 1.20am. The road was closed between the A659 Otley Road and Swindon Lane for around 14 hours while investigation work took place.

North Yorkshire Police said that the man who died was the driver of the taxi. His family have been informed and are receiving support form specially trained officers. Meanwhile, the driver of the BMW – a man in his 20s – remains in hospital.

Officers want to speak to anyone who may have seen the crash or who may have any dashcam footage of the collision or the vehicles beforehand. Anyone with information or footage is urged to preserve the material and contact 101, select option 2 and ask for Det Con 55 Steve Hawkins. Alternatively, email [email protected] to make contact. Please quote reference number 12230111568 when passing on information.