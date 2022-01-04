The crash happened on the motorway about a mile from Junction 44 at 3pm on Thursday, December 30.

Joan Croucher, who was 97 and from the Filey area of North Yorkshire, died on Monday, January 3.

Joan was a passenger in a silver Volkswagen Polo, which was travelling southbound on the northbound carriageway.

A woman has died after a crash on the A1 (M) at junction 44.

It then crashed with a red Vauxhall Combo van.

Both drivers suffered minor injuries in the incident.

Joan was taken to hospital but has since died from her injuries.

The collision is now under the investigation of the Major Collision Enquiry Team.

Sergeant Paul Lightowler, said: “We are continuing to appeal for witnesses to this collision, as well as anyone who saw, or who has dashcam footage of the Polo as it travelled the wrong way down the A64 in North Yorkshire.

“We are also supporting Joan’s family as they try to come to terms with her passing.”

Anyone who saw the Polo on the A64, or who has dashcam footage that will assist is asked to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team on 101, quoting log 861 of 30 December.