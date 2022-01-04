A1(M) fatal crash: North Yorkshire woman, 97, dies after crash in which car drove wrong way down the motorway
Police have confirmed that an elderly woman who was seriously injured in a crash on the A1(M) has died.
Officers from West Yorkshire Police's major collision enquiry team have been investigating the smash which happened at about 3pm on December 30 near Leeds.
The force has now confirmed that Joan Croucher, 97, who was from Filey, died yesterday (January 3).
She was a passenger in a silver Volkswagen Polo, which was travelling southbound on the northbound carriageway when it was involved in a crash with a red Vauxhall Combo van.
Both of the drivers were left with minor injuries in the crash, which happened about a mile from junction 44 of the motorway near Leeds.
Sergeant Paul Lightowler, said: “We are continuing to appeal for witnesses to this collision, as well as anyone who saw, or who has dashcam footage of the Polo as it travelled the wrong way down the A64 in North Yorkshire.
“We are also supporting Joan’s family as they try to come to terms with her passing.”
Anyone who saw the Polo on the A64, or who has dashcam footage that will assist, is asked to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team on 101, quoting log 861 of December 30.