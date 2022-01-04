Officers from West Yorkshire Police's major collision enquiry team have been investigating the smash which happened at about 3pm on December 30 near Leeds.

The force has now confirmed that Joan Croucher, 97, who was from Filey, died yesterday (January 3).

She was a passenger in a silver Volkswagen Polo, which was travelling southbound on the northbound carriageway when it was involved in a crash with a red Vauxhall Combo van.

West Yorkshire Police's major collision enquiry team are investigating the smash

Both of the drivers were left with minor injuries in the crash, which happened about a mile from junction 44 of the motorway near Leeds.

Sergeant Paul Lightowler, said: “We are continuing to appeal for witnesses to this collision, as well as anyone who saw, or who has dashcam footage of the Polo as it travelled the wrong way down the A64 in North Yorkshire.

“We are also supporting Joan’s family as they try to come to terms with her passing.”