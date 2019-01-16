A1M crash leads to seven miles of congestion

Have your say

A CRASH involving two cars is causing severe delays on the A1M near Leeds tonight.

The collision happened at around 4pm today (Weds Jan 16) on the southbound A1M between junction 45 for Boston Spa and junction 44 for Bramham.

All southbound lanes were blocked following the crash, but one lane has since been reopened.

In a tweet just before 5pm today, Highways England stated: "There is over seven miles of congestion on approach to the scene, with traffic back to J46 near #Wetherby."

]#A1M J45 #BostonSpa to J44 #BramhamCrossroads southbound Multi vehicle collision All lanes blocked southbound and 1 lane closed northbound #TrafficOfficers en route Updates to follow

***UPDATE*** #A1M J45 #BostonSpa to J44 #BramhamCrossroads southbound #TrafficOfficers and @WYP_RPU are opening lane 1 past the scene. traffic will start moving shortly.