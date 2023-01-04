A1 at Leeds: Police seize cash and drugs stash from vehicle
Police have seized a substantial amount of cash and drugs after stopping a vehicle on the A1 at Leeds.
Officers from the Yorkshire and Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit, assisted by West Yorkshire Police, seized several thousand pounds of cash from the vehicle yesterday (January 3) on the motorway near Garforth and arrested one male on suspicion of Proceeds of Crime Act offences.
A subsequent search of an address on Moorside Road in Drighlington resulted in the seizure of a significant amount of cannabis resin, more cash and high-valued jewellery. A second male was arrested at the property.
Both males have been released pending further enquiries.