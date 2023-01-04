News you can trust since 1890
A1 at Leeds: Police seize cash and drugs stash from vehicle

Police have seized a substantial amount of cash and drugs after stopping a vehicle on the A1 at Leeds.

By Andrew Hutchinson
11 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 4th Jan 2023, 2:43pm

Officers from the Yorkshire and Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit, assisted by West Yorkshire Police, seized several thousand pounds of cash from the vehicle yesterday (January 3) on the motorway near Garforth and arrested one male on suspicion of Proceeds of Crime Act offences.

A subsequent search of an address on Moorside Road in Drighlington resulted in the seizure of a significant amount of cannabis resin, more cash and high-valued jewellery. A second male was arrested at the property.

Both males have been released pending further enquiries.

Drugs seized. PIC: West Yorkshire Police