"You willingly took part in a disgraceful display of street violence.

Kyle Davison was involved in the bloody daytime brawl on Lower York Street and Saville Street which resulted in one man being knifed in the shoulder, witnessed by horrified members of the public.

A man was jailed for the stabbing in 2019, but charges were eventually brought against the others defendants from the violent altercation, which took place on the afternoon of July 8, 2019.

Four other defendants involved were sentenced last week for their part.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After being taken into custody this week Kyle Davison admitted a charge of affray before Leeds Crown Court.

After being taken into custody this week, the 22-year-old admitted a charge of affray before Leeds Crown Court.

Prosecutor Philip Standfast said that tensions were running high between Davison and the man who was eventually stabbed, Daniel Price.

Price had brought a knife to the confrontation but dropped the weapon as the fight broke out with Davison.

Davison's pal, Blazej Albin, then picked up the knife and chased Price before stabbing him.

After the group was arrested, Davison led police to where the knife had been dumped but said he had only been fighting with Price.

Mitigating for Davison, Rukhshanda Hussain told the court that he got involved in the fight to "protect his friends".

She added: "He immediately removed himself from the situation when he saw Price had been stabbed.

"He turned himself in to police and assisted them in finding the knife."

The court was told that Davison had found accommodation with Dominion Housing Services and had been working.

With five previous convictions for 15 offences, the court was also told that Davison had failed to adhere to community orders in the past, so Judge Robin Mairs said custody was his only option.

Jailing him for six months, he told him: "You took part in a street fight that must have caused trepidation for those passing by.

"You willingly took part in a disgraceful display of street violence.

"You have a history of poor compliance of court orders so how can I have confidence you will comply?"