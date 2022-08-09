999 call handlers stunned as man asks police to arrest officer who stopped brother for traffic offence

Recent months have seen them dealing with a woman calling to ask that her fiancé be released from prison in time for their wedding and a man complaining that bouncers had taken his drugs off him.
But the force’s contact management centre has now shared the details of a call made by a man requesting that the police arrest one of their own.
In a tweet posted yesterday evening, the team wrote:
"If a police officer has pulled your brother over for a driving offence and you aren't happy, don't then ring 999 to send another police officer to arrest the police officer on scene.
"Here is a better idea, tell your brother not to cause traffic offences.”
The post was shared with the hashtag #Not999 - which is used to educate the public about time wasting calls.