999 call handlers stunned as man asks police to arrest officer who stopped brother for traffic offence

Recent months have seen them dealing with a woman calling to ask that her fiancé be released from prison in time for their wedding and a man complaining that bouncers had taken his drugs off him.

But the force’s contact management centre has now shared the details of a call made by a man requesting that the police arrest one of their own.

In a tweet posted yesterday evening, the team wrote:

"If a police officer has pulled your brother over for a driving offence and you aren't happy, don't then ring 999 to send another police officer to arrest the police officer on scene.

"Here is a better idea, tell your brother not to cause traffic offences.”