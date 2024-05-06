Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Convicted rapist Brian Green is the subject of an ongoing manhunt after he failed to turn up to his sentencing.

The fugitive was tried in abstensia and sentenced to 22 years in prison after being found guilty of five counts of rape at Leeds Crown Court in March 2024.

Four of the counts related to multiple incidences of rape - of which there were at least five for each.

After an adjournment, Green still failed to turn up for his sentencing on Wednesday May 1, and is presumed to be on the run.

Convicted rapist Brian Green is the subject of an ongoing manhunt after he failed to turn up to his sentencing (Photo by West Yorkshire Police)

But his victim, who cannot be identified by law, has now spoken out about how she was raped "hundreds of times" by Green from the ages of nine to 13.

She said: “It took five years for this to go to court, I want the world to know what this man is.”

The victim revealed how the abuse “significantly impacted my life”.

She added: “It’s affected me terribly. I can’t settle anywhere, I don’t feel safe anywhere.

“He knows what he’s done, he’s had a long time without facing justice – it's time for him to face it.”

During the trial, a barrister said Green and his wife are believed to have family links to Thailand, with it potentially plausible that Green has fled there to avoid justice.

Brian Green failed to turn up for his sentencing at Leeds Crown Court (Photo by National World)

Prosecutor Katherine Robinson told the court that Green would tell his victim that she was "ugly, or stupid."

She said: "He said no one loved her. She suffered and continues to suffer extreme psychological harm. She was isolated.”

Sentencing, Judge Khan QC said: "Threats were made towards her [the victim] and she was the victim of controlling behaviour.

“It appears there wasn't any other violence but there were threats of violence and the victim was humiliated and told she was ugly, stupid and nobody loved her and that was part of the approach of the defendant's way of controlling her.

"I am satisfied the defendant was premeditated in the offending."

The judge said there were 21 rapes on the indictment, but added that “there was no real argument against this - there were many many more rapes".

West Yorkshire Police said: “Brian Green has been sentenced in his absence to a lengthy jail term, reflecting the very serious non-recent offences he committed against a young and vulnerable child.