The faces featured in this gallery are wanted by the force in connection with ongoing criminal investigations - and they may be suspects or witnesses.

It comes as officers investigate a series of thefts, burglaries and assaults across the city.

Members of the public have been warned not to approach anyone who they believe to be the people in these pictures. Instead, they should call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or report via the charity’s website.

Here are 53 pictures of people caught on camera in Leeds -

1 . Public order offence Photo LD8043 refers to a public order offence on May 13 in Leeds North East.

2 . Burglary Photo LD8041 refers to a burglary on May 14 in Leeds City.

3 . Theft Photo LD8040 refers to a theft on May 11 in Leeds North East.

4 . Burglary Photo LD8039 refers to a burglary on May 8 in Leeds East.

5 . Burglary Photo LD8038 refers to a burglary on May 11 in Leeds South.