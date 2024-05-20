53 pictures of people caught on camera in Leeds that West Yorkshire Police urgently want to speak to

James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 20th May 2024, 04:45 BST

West Yorkshire Police is tracing these people who have been caught on camera in Leeds.

The faces featured in this gallery are wanted by the force in connection with ongoing criminal investigations - and they may be suspects or witnesses.

It comes as officers investigate a series of thefts, burglaries and assaults across the city.

Get the latest on all of the news from across Leeds sent directly to your inbox with our free daily newsletter

Members of the public have been warned not to approach anyone who they believe to be the people in these pictures. Instead, they should call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or report via the charity’s website.

Here are 53 pictures of people caught on camera in Leeds -

Photo LD8043 refers to a public order offence on May 13 in Leeds North East.

1. Public order offence

Photo LD8043 refers to a public order offence on May 13 in Leeds North East. Photo: West Yorkshire Police

Photo Sales
Photo LD8041 refers to a burglary on May 14 in Leeds City.

2. Burglary

Photo LD8041 refers to a burglary on May 14 in Leeds City. Photo: West Yorkshire Police

Photo Sales
Photo LD8040 refers to a theft on May 11 in Leeds North East.

3. Theft

Photo LD8040 refers to a theft on May 11 in Leeds North East. Photo: West Yorkshire Police

Photo Sales
Photo LD8039 refers to a burglary on May 8 in Leeds East.

4. Burglary

Photo LD8039 refers to a burglary on May 8 in Leeds East. Photo: West Yorkshire Police

Photo Sales
Photo LD8038 refers to a burglary on May 11 in Leeds South.

5. Burglary

Photo LD8038 refers to a burglary on May 11 in Leeds South. Photo: West Yorkshire Police

Photo Sales
Photo LD8027 refers to a serious offence on April 8 in Leeds.

6. Serious offence

Photo LD8027 refers to a serious offence on April 8 in Leeds. Photo: West Yorkshire Police

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsWest Yorkshire Police