West Yorkshire Police are asking for the public’s help in tracing these people caught on camera in Leeds.

Everyone featured in our latest picture gallery is being sought in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation, but images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses.

They are wanted by police in relation to thefts, assaults, burglaries, and other serious offences.

Do you recognise anyone? Members of the public should not approach anyone who they believe to be displayed in the images featured here, but should instead contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and state the identity of the person they know and quote the reference number.

Information can also be shared via the reporting form on the Crimestoppers website.

Caught on camera The photos included in this gallery are of people wanted by West Yorkshire Police

Theft from shop Photo LD6387 refers to a theft from a shop

Theft Photo LD6388 refers to a theft

Theft from shop Photo LD6389 refers to a theft from a shop

Theft from shop Photo LD6390 refers to a theft from a shop