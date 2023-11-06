Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation

49 photos of people caught on camera in Leeds this week and wanted for robberies, assaults and thefts

West Yorkshire Police are asking for the public’s help in tracing these people caught on camera in Leeds.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 6th Nov 2023, 04:45 GMT
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 08:14 GMT

Everyone featured in our latest picture gallery is being sought in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation, but images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses.

They are wanted by police in relation to thefts, assaults, burglaries, and other serious offences.

Do you recognise anyone? Members of the public should not approach anyone who they believe to be displayed in the images featured here, but should instead contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and state the identity of the person they know and quote the reference number.

Information can also be shared via the reporting form on the Crimestoppers website.

The photos included in this gallery are of people wanted by West Yorkshire Police

1. Caught on camera

The photos included in this gallery are of people wanted by West Yorkshire Police Photo: WYP

Photo Sales
Photo LD6387 refers to a theft from a shop

2. Theft from shop

Photo LD6387 refers to a theft from a shop Photo: WYP

Photo Sales
Photo LD6388 refers to a theft

3. Theft

Photo LD6388 refers to a theft Photo: WYP

Photo Sales
Photo LD6389 refers to a theft from a shop

4. Theft from shop

Photo LD6389 refers to a theft from a shop Photo: WYP

Photo Sales
Photo LD6390 refers to a theft from a shop

5. Theft from shop

Photo LD6390 refers to a theft from a shop Photo: WYP

Photo Sales
Photo LD6391 refers to a theft from a shop

6. Theft from shop

Photo LD6391 refers to a theft from a shop Photo: WYP

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 9
Next Page