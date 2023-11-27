49 CCTV photos of people caught on camera in Leeds wanted by police for crimes including burglary and assaults

Police need the public’s help in tracing these people caught on camera for crimes committed in Leeds.

From burglary to criminal damage and thefts from shops, everyone featured in this picture gallery is being sought in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation, but images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses.

They are wanted by West Yorkshire Police in relation to a variety of serious offences.

Members of the public have been told not to approach anyone who they believe could be in these images, but should instead call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 with the person’s identity and their crime reference number.

Here are some of the latest to be caught on camera –

1 . Caught on camera The people featured in this gallery are wanted by West Yorkshire Police for crimes committed in Leeds. Photo: West Yorkshire Police Photo Sales

2 . Assault Photo LD6631 refers to an assault on October 4 in Leeds North West. Photo: West Yorkshire Police Photo Sales

3 . Theft from shop Photo LD6630 refers to a theft from a shop on November 22 in Leeds North West. Photo: West Yorkshire Police Photo Sales

4 . Theft from shop Photo LD6629 refers to a theft from a shop on November 23 in Leeds South. Photo: West Yorkshire Police Photo Sales

5 . Theft Photo LD6628 refers to a theft on November 11 in Leeds South. Photo: West Yorkshire Police Photo Sales