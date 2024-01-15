Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

49 CCTV photos of people caught on camera in Leeds and wanted by police for robberies, thefts and assaults

Police need the public’s help in tracing these people caught on camera for crimes committed in Leeds.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 15th Jan 2024, 04:45 GMT

Everyone featured in this gallery is being sought in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation, but images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses.

They are wanted by West Yorkshire Police in relation to a variety of serious offences including, thefts, burglaries and assaults.

Members of the public have been told not to approach anyone who they believe could be in these images, but should instead call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 with the person’s identity and their crime reference number.

Here are some of the latest to be caught on camera –

The people featured in this gallery are wanted by West Yorkshire Police

1. Caught on camera

The people featured in this gallery are wanted by West Yorkshire Police Photo: WYP

Photo Sales
Photo LD6910 refers to a burglary

2. Burglary

Photo LD6910 refers to a burglary Photo: WYP

Photo Sales
Photo LD6911 refers to a burglary

3. Burglary

Photo LD6911 refers to a burglary Photo: WYP

Photo Sales
Photo LD6912 refers to a non-specific theft

4. Theft

Photo LD6912 refers to a non-specific theft Photo: WYP

Photo Sales
Photo LD6913 refer to a reported incident of deception/fraud

5. Deception / Fraud

Photo LD6913 refer to a reported incident of deception/fraud Photo: WYP

Photo Sales
Photo LD6914 refers to a theft

6. Theft

Photo LD6914 refers to a theft Photo: WYP

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 9
Next Page