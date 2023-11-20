Leeds news you can trust since 1890
45 CCTV photos of people caught on camera in Leeds wanted by police for crimes including assaults and thefts

Police need the public’s help in tracing these people caught on camera for crimes committed in Leeds.
James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 20th Nov 2023, 11:45 GMT
Updated 20th Nov 2023, 13:24 GMT

From assaults to burglaries and thefts, everyone featured in this picture gallery is being sought in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation, but images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses.

They are wanted by West Yorkshire Police in relation to a variety of serious offences.

Members of the public have been told not to approach anyone who they believe could be in these images, but should instead call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 with the person’s identity and their crime reference number.

Here are some of the latest to be caught on camera –

1. Caught on camera

The people featured in this gallery are wanted by West Yorkshire Police for crimes committed in Leeds. Photo: West Yorkshire Police

Photo LD6575 refers to a theft from a shop in Leeds West on November 15.

2. Theft from shop

Photo LD6575 refers to a theft from a shop in Leeds West on November 15. Photo: West Yorkshire Police

Photo LD6574 refers to a theft from a shop in Leeds East on November 16.

3. Theft from shop

Photo LD6574 refers to a theft from a shop in Leeds East on November 16. Photo: West Yorkshire Police

Photo LD6573 refers to a theft from a shop in Leeds City on November 15.

4. Theft from shop

Photo LD6573 refers to a theft from a shop in Leeds City on November 15. Photo: West Yorkshire Police

Photo LD6572 refers to a theft from a vehicle on August 18 in Leeds.

5. Theft from vehicle

Photo LD6572 refers to a theft from a vehicle on August 18 in Leeds. Photo: West Yorkshire Police

Photo LD6571 refers to a theft from a vehicle on August 18 in Leeds.

6. Theft from vehicle

Photo LD6571 refers to a theft from a vehicle on August 18 in Leeds. Photo: West Yorkshire Police

