Caught on camera in Leeds: 43 photos of people West Yorkshire Police need to talk to

Published 17th Jun 2024, 04:45 BST
Updated 17th Jun 2024, 09:48 BST

The following gallery features 47 photos of people wanted for crimes committed in Leeds.

The faces featured in this gallery are wanted by West Yorkshire Police in connection with ongoing criminal investigations - and they may be suspects or witnesses. It comes as officers investigate a series of thefts, burglaries and assaults across the city. Members of the public have been warned not to approach anyone who they believe to be the people in these pictures. Instead, they should call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or report via the charity’s website. Here are 38 pictures of people caught on camera in Leeds. YEP NEWSLETTERS: Get the latest on all of the news from across Leeds sent directly to your inbox with our free daily newsletter

Photo LD8191 refers to a theft from a shop

1. Theft

Photo LD8191 refers to a theft from a shop | WYP Photo: WYP

Photo LD8192 refers to a theft from a shop in north east Leeds

2. Theft

Photo LD8192 refers to a theft from a shop in north east Leeds | WYP Photo: WYP

Photo LD8194 refers to a theft from a motor vehicle in west Leeds

3. Theft

Photo LD8194 refers to a theft from a motor vehicle in west Leeds | WYP Photo: WYP

Photo LD8195 refers to a theft from a shop in west Leeds

4. Theft

Photo LD8195 refers to a theft from a shop in west Leeds | WYP Photo: WYP

Photo LD8196 refers to an assault in Leeds city centre

5. Assault

Photo LD8196 refers to an assault in Leeds city centre | WYP Photo: WYP

Photo LD8197 refers to an assault in Leeds city centre

6. Assault

Photo LD8197 refers to an assault in Leeds city centre | WYP Photo: WYP

