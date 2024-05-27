Caught on camera in Leeds: 34 photos of people wanted by police for crimes committed in the city

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 27th May 2024, 07:20 BST

The following gallery is full of faces of people wanted by police for crimes committed in Leeds.

The faces featured in this gallery are wanted by the force in connection with ongoing criminal investigations - and they may be suspects or witnesses.

It comes as officers investigate a series of thefts, burglaries and assaults across the city.

Get the latest on all of the news from across Leeds sent directly to your inbox with our free daily newsletter

Members of the public have been warned not to approach anyone who they believe to be the people in these pictures. Instead, they should call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or report via the charity’s website.

Here are 34 pictures of people caught on camera in Leeds -

Photo LD8042 refers to a theft from a shop

1. Theft

Photo LD8042 refers to a theft from a shop Photo: WYP

Photo Sales
Photo LD8044 refers to a theft from a vehicle

2. Theft

Photo LD8044 refers to a theft from a vehicle Photo: WYP

Photo Sales
Photo LD8045 refers to a theft from a vehicle

3. Theft

Photo LD8045 refers to a theft from a vehicle Photo: WYP

Photo Sales
Photo LD8047 refers to a theft from a shop

4. Theft

Photo LD8047 refers to a theft from a shop Photo: WYP

Photo Sales
Photo LD8048 refers to a theft from a shop

5. Theft

Photo LD8048 refers to a theft from a shop Photo: WYP

Photo Sales
Photo LD8050 refers to a burglary

6. Burglary

Photo LD8050 refers to a burglary Photo: WYP

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsWest Yorkshire Police