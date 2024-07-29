Caught on camera in Leeds: 31 photos of people wanted by West Yorkshire Police for crimes reported

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 29th Jul 2024, 04:45 BST

The 31 faces featured in this gallery are people wanted by West Yorkshire Police for crimes reported in Leeds.

They are wanted by West Yorkshire Police in connection with ongoing criminal investigations - and they may be suspects or witnesses.

It comes as officers investigate a series of thefts, burglaries and assaults across the city.

Members of the public have been warned not to approach anyone who they believe to be the people in these pictures.

Get the latest on all of the news from across Leeds sent directly to your inbox with our free daily newsletter

Instead, they should call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or report via the charity’s website. Here are 45 pictures of people caught on camera in Leeds.

Photo LD8512 refers to a serious offence

1. Serious offence

Photo LD8512 refers to a serious offence | WYP

Photo Sales
Photo LD8513 refers to a theft from a shop

2. Theft

Photo LD8513 refers to a theft from a shop | WYP

Photo Sales
Photo LD8515 refers to a theft from a shop

3. Theft

Photo LD8515 refers to a theft from a shop | WYP

Photo Sales
Photo LD8516 refers to a theft from a shop

4. Theft

Photo LD8516 refers to a theft from a shop | WYP

Photo Sales
Photo LD8519 refers to an attempted burglary

5. Attempted burglary

Photo LD8519 refers to an attempted burglary | WYP

Photo Sales
Photo LD8520 refers to a theft from a shop

6. Theft

Photo LD8520 refers to a theft from a shop | WYP

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsSuspectsWest Yorkshire Police