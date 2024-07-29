They are wanted by West Yorkshire Police in connection with ongoing criminal investigations - and they may be suspects or witnesses.

It comes as officers investigate a series of thefts, burglaries and assaults across the city.

Members of the public have been warned not to approach anyone who they believe to be the people in these pictures.

Instead, they should call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or report via the charity’s website. Here are 45 pictures of people caught on camera in Leeds.

1 . Serious offence Photo LD8512 refers to a serious offence | WYP

2 . Theft Photo LD8513 refers to a theft from a shop | WYP

3 . Theft Photo LD8515 refers to a theft from a shop | WYP

4 . Theft Photo LD8516 refers to a theft from a shop | WYP

5 . Attempted burglary Photo LD8519 refers to an attempted burglary | WYP