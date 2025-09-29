Caught on camera in Leeds: 29 photos of people wanted by West Yorkshire Police for crimes this week

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 29th Sep 2025, 03:45 BST

Police have issued 29 photos of people they want to speak to over crimes reported in Leeds this week.

Everyone featured in the below gallery is being sought in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation in Leeds. Images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses.

Members of the public are warned not to approach anyone who they believe to be the people in these pictures.

Instead, they should call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or report via the charity’s website.

Here are 29 pictures of people caught on camera in Leeds this week...

Crime Type: Assault. Offence Date: 18/09/2025. Photo reference: LD0343. Area: Leeds East.

1. Assault

Crime Type: Assault. Offence Date: 18/09/2025. Photo reference: LD0343. Area: Leeds East. | WYP

Photo Sales
Crime Type: Theft From Shop. Offence Date: 18/09/2025. Photo reference: LD0327. Area: Leeds East.

2. Theft From Shop

Crime Type: Theft From Shop. Offence Date: 18/09/2025. Photo reference: LD0327. Area: Leeds East. | WYP

Photo Sales
Crime Type: Theft From Shop. Offence Date: 28/08/2025. Photo reference: LD0331. Area: Leeds North West.

3. Theft From Shop

Crime Type: Theft From Shop. Offence Date: 28/08/2025. Photo reference: LD0331. Area: Leeds North West. | WYP

Photo Sales
Crime Type: Theft From Shop. Offence Date: 29/08/2025. Photo reference: LD0328. Area: Leeds West.

4. Theft From Shop

Crime Type: Theft From Shop. Offence Date: 29/08/2025. Photo reference: LD0328. Area: Leeds West. | WYP

Photo Sales
Crime Type: Theft From Shop. Offence Date: 13/09/2025. Photo reference: LD0329. Area: Leeds City.

5. Theft From Shop

Crime Type: Theft From Shop. Offence Date: 13/09/2025. Photo reference: LD0329. Area: Leeds City. | WYP

Photo Sales
Crime Type: Burglary. Offence Date: 18/09/2025. Photo reference: LD0344. Area: Leeds North West.

6. Burglary

Crime Type: Burglary. Offence Date: 18/09/2025. Photo reference: LD0344. Area: Leeds North West. | WYP

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsWest Yorkshire Police
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice