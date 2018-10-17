25 cars clamped, 6 seized and red diesel found in cars by West Yorkshire Police in crackdown

Police clamped 25 cars and seized 6 in a West Yorkshire Police clampdown today.

Police reported this list of dodgy vehicles:

Police cracking down on vehicles in Bradford. Photo: West Yorkshire Police

✅Today’s results have seen:

25 vehicles clamped for failing to hold current road tax

6 vehicles seized

8 traffic offence reports for no insurance, use of a mobile phones and failing to wear a seatbelt whilst driving.

❌The DVSA have taken action against motorists that were found to be using red diesel to operate personal vehicles as well as use vehicles that were in a non-roadworthy condition.

The crackdown, dubbed Operation Steerside, saw officers from Bradford East and Roads Policing working with the DVLA, DVSA, HMRC, taxi licensing and Bradford Council/

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Numerous motorists have been dealt with for road traffic offences, including vehicle defects, no insurance and driving with no licence.

"Needless to say officers have been extremely busy today and are only too happy to deal with motorists that choose to break the law "