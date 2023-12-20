Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

22-year-old released on bail after Leeds boy stabbed in attack near Southampton underpass

A 22-year-old man who was arrested over the stabbing of a Leeds boy has been released on bail.
James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 20th Dec 2023, 09:00 GMT
Updated 20th Dec 2023, 11:56 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The attack, which was reported in the early hours of Saturday (December 16), happened near an underpass in Southampton – more than 200 miles away from the 16-year-old victim’s home.

Police were called to the scene by the ambulance service, who found the teenager with puncture wounds to his legs as well as a broken leg, before taking him to hospital.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Hampshire Constabulary launched an investigation and arrested a 22-year-old man on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent. The man was also found with injuries, for which he was also treated in hospital.

Most Popular
A 16-year-old boy from Leeds was stabbed near an underpass of Brintons Road, Southampton, in the early hours of December 16. Photo: Google.A 16-year-old boy from Leeds was stabbed near an underpass of Brintons Road, Southampton, in the early hours of December 16. Photo: Google.
A 16-year-old boy from Leeds was stabbed near an underpass of Brintons Road, Southampton, in the early hours of December 16. Photo: Google.

He has now been released on conditional bail until March 17.

The incident happened on a pathway near Brintons Road, that leads to an underpass beneath the A3204, taking pedestrians onto St Marys Street.

Southampton District Commander Superintendent Phil Lamb said it’s understood that the two males were known to each other – and there is not believed to be “a wider risk to the public”.

Witnesses and those with relevant information should call 101 quoting reference 44230512633.