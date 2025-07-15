2024 Harehills disorder: Two men charged just days before one-year anniversary of chaos in Leeds

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 15th Jul 2025, 09:58 BST
Two more men are to appear before magistrates after being charged with offending following last summer’s disorder in Harehills.

Catalin Barbu, 47, of Bellbrooke Avenue and Razvan Gangal, 40, of Harehills Lane, will both appear before the morning session of Leeds Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, July 16.

Both men will appear charged with violent disorder, with Catalin Barbu facing an additional charge of arson.

Last summer’s disorder in Harehills.placeholder image
Last summer’s disorder in Harehills. | National World

So far 76 people have been arrested as part of the investigation into the disorder over the evening of 18 into 19 July with 35 charged.

Officers from the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team continue to make substantial use of all technological tools available to the force including CCTV and the use of facial recognition technology.

