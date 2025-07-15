Two more men are to appear before magistrates after being charged with offending following last summer’s disorder in Harehills.

Catalin Barbu, 47, of Bellbrooke Avenue and Razvan Gangal, 40, of Harehills Lane, will both appear before the morning session of Leeds Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, July 16.

Both men will appear charged with violent disorder, with Catalin Barbu facing an additional charge of arson.

So far 76 people have been arrested as part of the investigation into the disorder over the evening of 18 into 19 July with 35 charged.

Officers from the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team continue to make substantial use of all technological tools available to the force including CCTV and the use of facial recognition technology.