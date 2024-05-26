The 19 worst Leeds neighbourhoods for crime including Harehills, Armley and Beeston

Abbey Maclure
Published 26th May 2024, 11:30 BST

New police figures have named the most crime-ridden neighbourhoods in Leeds.

The latest West Yorkshire Police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every offence recorded in Leeds from February 2023 to March 2024 that was not later cancelled.

There were 107,341 offences recorded in the Leeds district during this period, ranging from anti-social behaviour and shoplifting to serious violent crime and drugs offences.

These are the 19 Leeds areas with the most offences, listed in descending order. All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

Leeds city centre recorded 12,917 crimes

1. City centre

Leeds city centre recorded 12,917 crimes Photo: James Hardisty/National World

Armley and New Wortley recorded 2,453 crime

2. Armley and New Wortley

Armley and New Wortley recorded 2,453 crime Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Lincoln Green and Ebor Gardens recorded 2,400 crimes

3. Lincoln Green and Ebor Gardens

Lincoln Green and Ebor Gardens recorded 2,400 crimes Photo: James Hardisty

Beeston Millshaw, Elland Road and Cottingley recorded 2,076 crimes

4. Beeston Millshaw, Elland Road and Cottingley

Beeston Millshaw, Elland Road and Cottingley recorded 2,076 crimes Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Harehills recorded 1,787 crimes

5. Harehills

Harehills recorded 1,787 crimes Photo: SWNS

The Comptons, Sutherlands and Nowells neighbourhood in Harehills recorded 1,727 crimes

6. Harehills - Comptons, Sutherlands and Nowells

The Comptons, Sutherlands and Nowells neighbourhood in Harehills recorded 1,727 crimes Photo: National World

