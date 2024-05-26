The latest West Yorkshire Police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every offence recorded in Leeds from February 2023 to March 2024 that was not later cancelled.
There were 107,341 offences recorded in the Leeds district during this period, ranging from anti-social behaviour and shoplifting to serious violent crime and drugs offences.
These are the 19 Leeds areas with the most offences, listed in descending order. All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.