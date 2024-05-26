The latest West Yorkshire Police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every offence recorded in Leeds from February 2023 to March 2024 that was not later cancelled.

There were 107,341 offences recorded in the Leeds district during this period, ranging from anti-social behaviour and shoplifting to serious violent crime and drugs offences.

These are the 19 Leeds areas with the most offences, listed in descending order. All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

1 . City centre Leeds city centre recorded 12,917 crimes Photo: James Hardisty/National World

2 . Armley and New Wortley Armley and New Wortley recorded 2,453 crime Photo: Bruce Rollinson

3 . Lincoln Green and Ebor Gardens Lincoln Green and Ebor Gardens recorded 2,400 crimes Photo: James Hardisty

4 . Beeston Millshaw, Elland Road and Cottingley Beeston Millshaw, Elland Road and Cottingley recorded 2,076 crimes Photo: Bruce Rollinson

6 . Harehills - Comptons, Sutherlands and Nowells The Comptons, Sutherlands and Nowells neighbourhood in Harehills recorded 1,727 crimes Photo: National World