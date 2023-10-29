6 . Kyle Bucknall and Calum Dixon

Kyle Bucknall, 32, left, targeted £100,000 worth of cars in Leeds by enlisting the help of innocent locksmiths to help him break into them. He would spot a vehicle he wanted, before contacting key experts and telling them he was locked out of his car. They would either cut him a new key or provide him with a fob and he'd drive it away. In April, police spotted two men in Leeds replacing the registration plates on a car. After a chase, passenger Bucknall and the driver, Calum Dixon, 28, right, were apprehended. Bucknall was seen to throw a bag from the car, which contained cocaine, cannabis and cash. Dixon, of Chapeltown, admitted handling stolen goods, dangerous driving and driving while already banned - he was jailed for 27 months and banned from driving for more than four years. Bucknall was jailed for eight years after admitting a string of offences and was given a nine-year driving ban. Photo: West Yorkshire Police