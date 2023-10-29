It was another busy week at Leeds Crown Court as several criminals were sentenced to time in jail.
The criminals all appeared before judges in the city, with jail sentences ranging from just a few months up to several years.
1. Locked up in Leeds this week
These are just some of the criminals who are starting jail sentences after being sentenced this week. Photo: West Yorkshire Police
2. Lee Glover
"Persistent" paedophile Lee Glover downloaded hundreds of child abuse images. He even asked the person behind an online account to send vile pictures of her own daughter - but this person was later revealed to be an undercover police officer posing as a mother to catch paedophiles. As well as asking for pictures of the child, Glover shared indecent images of children with the cop, some involving a baby or toddler. The 34-year-old was arrested and police found 378 images that he had tried to wipe from a phone. Glover was jailed for three years and eight months and handed a tougher sexual harm prevention order, to run indefinitely. Photo: West Yorkshire Police
3. Christopher Richold
Christopher Richold, 38, was caught twice by police with thousands of pounds worth of heroin and crack cocaine. Leeds Crown Court heard that he had been addicted to the drugs himself and got into debt, so was forced to become a dealer. He was initially pulled over on suspicion of having false plates on his Honda bike. Richold tried to ride off but stalled the machine and was quickly apprehended. He was jailed for four years. Photo: West Yorkshire Police/National World
4. Josh Walsh
Josh Walsh, 28, smashed his way into a former friend’s home and stole cash. During the summer, Walsh waited until the victim had gone out before hurling a brick through his home near Wakefield. It came after he had been to ask the victim for £20, but was only given £10 and warned to stay away. Smashing into the home, Walsh stole around £60 in cash. He has 28 previous convictions for 59 offences, including two for burglary. As a third-strike burglar, Walsh, of Pennine Way, Upton, was given 21 months in jail. Photo: West Yorkshire Police
5. Gavin McGlinchey
Gavin McGlinchey, 41, broke his ex partner’s jaw in two places when she ended their relationship and left her needing four hours of surgery. The woman also lost a tooth and was forced to endure a soft-food diet for more than six weeks because of the punches. The Farnley man was arrested and claimed self defence, but then refused to answer police questions. He later admitted a charge of Section 20 GBH. He has 14 previous convictions for 37 offences, including battery. McGlinchey was jailed for 14 months and given a 10-year restraining order. Photo: National World
6. Kyle Bucknall and Calum Dixon
Kyle Bucknall, 32, left, targeted £100,000 worth of cars in Leeds by enlisting the help of innocent locksmiths to help him break into them. He would spot a vehicle he wanted, before contacting key experts and telling them he was locked out of his car. They would either cut him a new key or provide him with a fob and he'd drive it away. In April, police spotted two men in Leeds replacing the registration plates on a car. After a chase, passenger Bucknall and the driver, Calum Dixon, 28, right, were apprehended. Bucknall was seen to throw a bag from the car, which contained cocaine, cannabis and cash. Dixon, of Chapeltown, admitted handling stolen goods, dangerous driving and driving while already banned - he was jailed for 27 months and banned from driving for more than four years. Bucknall was jailed for eight years after admitting a string of offences and was given a nine-year driving ban. Photo: West Yorkshire Police