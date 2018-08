Have your say

A boy aged 15 from Bradford has been charged with terrorism offences.

The teenager has been charged with making or possession of explosive under suspicious circumstances.

He is also accused of possessing a document or record likely to be useful to a person preparing or committing an act of terrorism.

The teenager, who was arrested last Friday by Counter Terrorism Policing North East, has been remanded in custody.

He will appear before Leeds Magistrates Court tomorrow morning.