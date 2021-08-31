15-year-old boy arrested in early hours after man stabbed in stomach outside Leeds shops

At 7.38pm yesterday (Aug 30), West Yorkshire Police received reports of a man having been stabbed near to the parade of shops in Southwood Road, Swarcliffe.

Officers attended and found a 32-year-old man with a serious stab wound to abdomen.

He was taken to hospital for treatment but his injuries are not considered life threatening, police confirmed.

As a result of enquiries, a 15-year-old boy was arrested in the early hours of this morning on suspicion of wounding with intent in relation to the incident.

He remains in custody, police said.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13210440282 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat