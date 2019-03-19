15 cars caught speeding in these Leeds streets in just one morning

Have your say

15 cars were caught driving over the speed limit in Garforth during police operation this morning (Tuesday).The speed enforcement checks took place on Ninelands Lane and Derwent Avenue on Tuesday, March 19.

Police found 15 vehicles going over the 25 and 20 miles per hour speed limits.

In a statement on Twitter, the West Yorkshire Police Leeds East team said: “PCSO Taylor has been out conducting speed enforcement checks on Ninelands Lane, Garforth this morning.

“A total of 15 vehicles were observed going above 25mph. Please adhere to the speed limits that are in place. Action will be taken accordingly against those who do not adhere to the speed limit.

“Parking enforcement action was also conducted on Derwent Avenue, Garforth by PC Johnson and PC Carter.

“This action is due to a number of complaints received from local residents.

“A number of residents were spoken to who were grateful for the police attendance in the area where reports of unreasonable parking and vehicles exceeding the 20mph speed limit were highlighted as an on-going issue."

