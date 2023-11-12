It’s been another busy week at Leeds Crown Court, with a number of dangerous criminals put behind bars.
Those locked up this week include...
1. Court round-up
2. Matthew Rycroft
A drunken dad who walked away and abandoned his autistic son when he was killed by a motorist as they walked along the M62. He was jailed for manslaughter, dangerous driving and refusing to provide a sample for alcohol analysis. Photo: West Yorkshire Police
3. Liam Makin
A hammer-wielding masked raider who was part of a gang that smashed their way into a Leeds home and demanded drugs. He was jailed for the terrifying break-in at the home in Harehills. Photo: WYP/Google
4. James Gilroy
A ‘brazen’ thief who burst into a number of Boots stores armed with hammers and crowbars during a two-week spree, stealing a staggering £28,000 worth of perfume. He targeted shops in Kirkstall, Guiseley, Otley, Thorpe Park and Birstall 12 times throughout October. Photo: West Yorkshire Police/Google
5. Joe Metcalfe
A teenage right-wing extremist found guilty of plotting a terrorist attack on a mosque in West Yorkshire. Joe Metcalfe was 15 when he made the preparations to target a mosque in Keighley, which included writing out a manifesto, making contact with a gun seller and writing out a detailed plan. Photo: Crown Prosecution Service
6. Wade Taylor
One of two dealers caught with more than £30,000 worth of drugs in their tent at this year’s Leeds Festival. The 18-year-old was arrested at Bramham Park in August and never went home, being held in prison since. Photo: West Yorkshire Police