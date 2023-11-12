Leeds news you can trust since 1890
13 dangerous criminals jailed at Leeds Crown Court this week including extremist and cocaine gang

It’s been another busy week at Leeds Crown Court, with a number of dangerous criminals put behind bars.
Published 12th Nov 2023

A drugs gang who smuggled £1.5billion of cocaine and crystal meth in boxes of frozen chickens and a right-wing extremist who plotted a terror attack in West Yorkshire have all been jailed.

Leeds Crown Court also heard the case of a drunken dad who walked away as his 12-year-old son was killed on the M62, and two Leeds Festival drug dealers.

Those locked up this week include...

Here are 13 dangerous criminals locked up at Leeds Crown Court this week

1. Court round-up

Here are 13 dangerous criminals locked up at Leeds Crown Court this week Photo: West Yorkshire Police

A drunken dad who walked away and abandoned his autistic son when he was killed by a motorist as they walked along the M62. He was jailed for manslaughter, dangerous driving and refusing to provide a sample for alcohol analysis.

2. Matthew Rycroft

A hammer-wielding masked raider who was part of a gang that smashed their way into a Leeds home and demanded drugs. He was jailed for the terrifying break-in at the home in Harehills.

3. Liam Makin

A ‘brazen’ thief who burst into a number of Boots stores armed with hammers and crowbars during a two-week spree, stealing a staggering £28,000 worth of perfume. He targeted shops in Kirkstall, Guiseley, Otley, Thorpe Park and Birstall 12 times throughout October.

4. James Gilroy

A teenage right-wing extremist found guilty of plotting a terrorist attack on a mosque in West Yorkshire. Joe Metcalfe was 15 when he made the preparations to target a mosque in Keighley, which included writing out a manifesto, making contact with a gun seller and writing out a detailed plan.

5. Joe Metcalfe

One of two dealers caught with more than £30,000 worth of drugs in their tent at this year’s Leeds Festival. The 18-year-old was arrested at Bramham Park in August and never went home, being held in prison since.

6. Wade Taylor

