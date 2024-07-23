Here is the full court round-up, with 13 of the criminals who were sentenced at Leeds Crown Court this week -
1. Keith Frith
Keith Frith, 37, of Box Lane, Pontefract, was jailed for 30 months after being found guilty of two counts of breaching a restraining order following a trial. He was told by the court to stay away from his former partner after he took to sleeping on a mattress in a field opposite to where she was staying so he could watch her. | West Yorkshire Police
2. Kadeem Macfarlane
Kadeem Macfarlane, 27, of Torre Gardens, was jailed for 18 months after he was found guilty of possessing a bladed article in public following a trial. Children were left terrified after he waved a kitchen knife around in Haslewood Park and took a football from a youngster in September 2022. | West Yorkshire Police/Google
3. James Wingate
James Wingate, 24, of Winrose Hill, was jailed for three years after admitting two counts of dealing in Class A drugs and failing to provide a specimen for drugs test following his arrest. He was spotted conducting a street deal in Belle Isle in June of last year, before driving away. Drugs were later recovered from his car and home. | West Yorkshire Police/National World
4. Liam Booth
Liam Booth, 33, of Helston Square, Sheepscar, was jailed for 21 months after admitting two counts of strangulation and one of coercive control. On April 14 in Little London, he strangled his partner several times in a jealous rage after she received a message from a friend. | West Yorkshire Police/National World
5. James Hugh Fraser Fleming
James Hugh Fraser Fleming, 31, of Moorhouse Avenue, Stanley, was jailed for 18 months after pleading guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine in August 2023 and January of this year. Phone messages about drugs helped to take down the Wakefield dealer, who police called a "menace to society". | North Yorkshire Police/PA
6. Adrian Asquith
Adrian Asquith, 28, of SIssons Terrace, Middleton, was jailed for 12 months after admitting a charge of making threats with a bladed article. In June last year, he chased a man down the street with a Samurai sword above his head following a long-running feud. | Getty/Google