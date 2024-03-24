Their crimes include historic sex offences and brutal assaults - and they've all started serving their sentences after appearing in court.
This week, they include a cocaine-fuelled thug who repeatedly attacked his partner months after stalking a previous girlfriend, and a conman who duped frail and terminally-ill pensioners out of thousands with a sophisticated scam.
Here are 11 of the criminals who were handed jail terms, with sentences ranging from several months to years -
1. Labib Raja and Christopher Doubtfire
Labib Raja, 36, of Woodlark Close, Bradford, and Christopher Doubtfire, 38, of Redwood Way, Yeadon, were jailed for 30 months and 27 months respectively. They both admitted two counts of dealing in class A drugs, and one of dealing in class B drugs. It came after officers burst into Doubtfire's flat to finding drugs and paraphernalia. Photo: West Yorkshire Police
2. Del Midgley
Del Midgley, 54, of Robin Hood Street, Castleford, was jailed for 45 months after admitting section 20 GBH, two counts of being a person with a dangerous dog that caused serious injury and two of racially-aggravated harassment. It came after he lured a man to his home to attack him with a baseball bat, then allowed his vicious dog to maul him - leaving him needing more than 160 stitches. Photo: West Yorkshire Police/National World/Google
3. Ardi Pula
Ardi Pula, 24, was jailed for 23 months after admitting charges of dealing in cannabis, possession of criminal property and possession of fake ID documents. The dealer had more than 8kg of cannabis worth more than £85,000 when he was caught. Photo: West Yorkshire Police/Google
4. James Greenall
James Greenall, 32, of Spring Valley Crescent, Bramley, was jailed for nine months and handed a 10-year restraining order to keep him away from his ex-partner after admitting offences of sending malicious communication and stalking involving a fear of violence. Greenall, who has a long history of violence towards women, sent a barrage of messages to his former partner including one that said: "I hope you die of cancer, that would be the best result for your children." Photo: Northumbria Police/National World
5. Saif Hussain
Saif Hussain, 28, of Burley Road, Burley, was jailed for five years after admitting 14 counts of fraud at Leeds Crown Court this week, having targeted vulnerable people across the UK, from Aberdeen to Cornwall. He duped frail and terminally-ill pensioners out of thousands with a sophisticated scam in which he convinced them to hand over their bank cards and phones. Photo: West Yorkshire Police/National World
6. Jonathan Cleary
Jonathan Cleary, 35, of Monkswood Avenue, Seacroft, was jailed for 36 months after admitting three counts of assault and two of breaching his restraining order. He repeatedly attacked his girlfriend, despite being warned by a court to stay away from her. Photo: West Yorkshire Police/National World