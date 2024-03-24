4 . James Greenall

James Greenall, 32, of Spring Valley Crescent, Bramley, was jailed for nine months and handed a 10-year restraining order to keep him away from his ex-partner after admitting offences of sending malicious communication and stalking involving a fear of violence. Greenall, who has a long history of violence towards women, sent a barrage of messages to his former partner including one that said: "I hope you die of cancer, that would be the best result for your children." Photo: Northumbria Police/National World