13 cold criminals who have been locked up in Leeds this week after being sentenced for their crimes

These are the faces of the criminals who have been put behind bars by judges in Leeds this week.

James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 24th Mar 2024, 16:30 GMT

Their crimes include historic sex offences and brutal assaults - and they've all started serving their sentences after appearing in court.

This week, they include a cocaine-fuelled thug who repeatedly attacked his partner months after stalking a previous girlfriend, and a conman who duped frail and terminally-ill pensioners out of thousands with a sophisticated scam.

Sign up for our free newsletters now

Here are 11 of the criminals who were handed jail terms, with sentences ranging from several months to years -

Labib Raja, 36, of Woodlark Close, Bradford, and Christopher Doubtfire, 38, of Redwood Way, Yeadon, were jailed for 30 months and 27 months respectively. They both admitted two counts of dealing in class A drugs, and one of dealing in class B drugs. It came after officers burst into Doubtfire's flat to finding drugs and paraphernalia.

1. Labib Raja and Christopher Doubtfire

Labib Raja, 36, of Woodlark Close, Bradford, and Christopher Doubtfire, 38, of Redwood Way, Yeadon, were jailed for 30 months and 27 months respectively. They both admitted two counts of dealing in class A drugs, and one of dealing in class B drugs. It came after officers burst into Doubtfire's flat to finding drugs and paraphernalia. Photo: West Yorkshire Police

Photo Sales
Del Midgley, 54, of Robin Hood Street, Castleford, was jailed for 45 months after admitting section 20 GBH, two counts of being a person with a dangerous dog that caused serious injury and two of racially-aggravated harassment. It came after he lured a man to his home to attack him with a baseball bat, then allowed his vicious dog to maul him - leaving him needing more than 160 stitches.

2. Del Midgley

Del Midgley, 54, of Robin Hood Street, Castleford, was jailed for 45 months after admitting section 20 GBH, two counts of being a person with a dangerous dog that caused serious injury and two of racially-aggravated harassment. It came after he lured a man to his home to attack him with a baseball bat, then allowed his vicious dog to maul him - leaving him needing more than 160 stitches. Photo: West Yorkshire Police/National World/Google

Photo Sales
Ardi Pula, 24, was jailed for 23 months after admitting charges of dealing in cannabis, possession of criminal property and possession of fake ID documents. The dealer had more than 8kg of cannabis worth more than £85,000 when he was caught.

3. Ardi Pula

Ardi Pula, 24, was jailed for 23 months after admitting charges of dealing in cannabis, possession of criminal property and possession of fake ID documents. The dealer had more than 8kg of cannabis worth more than £85,000 when he was caught. Photo: West Yorkshire Police/Google

Photo Sales
James Greenall, 32, of Spring Valley Crescent, Bramley, was jailed for nine months and handed a 10-year restraining order to keep him away from his ex-partner after admitting offences of sending malicious communication and stalking involving a fear of violence. Greenall, who has a long history of violence towards women, sent a barrage of messages to his former partner including one that said: "I hope you die of cancer, that would be the best result for your children."

4. James Greenall

James Greenall, 32, of Spring Valley Crescent, Bramley, was jailed for nine months and handed a 10-year restraining order to keep him away from his ex-partner after admitting offences of sending malicious communication and stalking involving a fear of violence. Greenall, who has a long history of violence towards women, sent a barrage of messages to his former partner including one that said: "I hope you die of cancer, that would be the best result for your children." Photo: Northumbria Police/National World

Photo Sales
Saif Hussain, 28, of Burley Road, Burley, was jailed for five years after admitting 14 counts of fraud at Leeds Crown Court this week, having targeted vulnerable people across the UK, from Aberdeen to Cornwall. He duped frail and terminally-ill pensioners out of thousands with a sophisticated scam in which he convinced them to hand over their bank cards and phones.

5. Saif Hussain

Saif Hussain, 28, of Burley Road, Burley, was jailed for five years after admitting 14 counts of fraud at Leeds Crown Court this week, having targeted vulnerable people across the UK, from Aberdeen to Cornwall. He duped frail and terminally-ill pensioners out of thousands with a sophisticated scam in which he convinced them to hand over their bank cards and phones. Photo: West Yorkshire Police/National World

Photo Sales
Jonathan Cleary, 35, of Monkswood Avenue, Seacroft, was jailed for 36 months after admitting three counts of assault and two of breaching his restraining order. He repeatedly attacked his girlfriend, despite being warned by a court to stay away from her.

6. Jonathan Cleary

Jonathan Cleary, 35, of Monkswood Avenue, Seacroft, was jailed for 36 months after admitting three counts of assault and two of breaching his restraining order. He repeatedly attacked his girlfriend, despite being warned by a court to stay away from her. Photo: West Yorkshire Police/National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds