12-year-old boy injured in lorry crash at Cross Gates

A 12-year-old boy was injured after a crash between a car and a lorry in Cross gates on Saturday morning.

West Yorkshire Police have said that he suffered non serious leg injuries.

Police were called to the scene, at Cross Gates roundabout, at 11.16am.

The ambulance service has also attended.

The vehicles involved were a silver Ford Fiesta Zetec and a lorry.

The road between cross gates lane and travellers rest remains closed and bus routes have been diverted.

Police are advising drivers to avoid the area.

