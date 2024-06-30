Here is the full court round-up, with 12 of the criminals who were sentenced at Leeds Crown Court this week -
1. Andrew Meehan
Andrew Meehan, now of Orchard View Road, Chesterfield, was jailed for 14 years after he was found guilty by a jury of multiple offences against an 11-year-old, and a further offence against a 15-year-old. The evil paedophile threatened one of his young victims into remaining silent, telling her she'd be taken into care if she didn't. | West Yorkshire Police
2. Alga Lutondo and Halgon Randon
Alga Lutondo, left, 33, formerly of Berkeley Crescent, Harehills, and Halgon Randon, 43, of Brown Hill Terrace, Harehills, were told they must serve a combined total of 54 years in jail after murdering Daneiko Ferguson on Compton Street in February last year. They cycled around Harehills looking for him over a drugs row, before stabbing him to death. | West Yorkshire Police
3. Ishmael Afzal
Ishmael Afzal, 24, of Theodore Street, Cross Flatts, was jailed for 24 months after admitting two counts of dangerous driving, failing to stop and driving without a licence or insurance. He purposefully drove at a police officer amid other life-risking manoeuvres in May last year. | West Yorkshire Police/National World
4. Stephen Dixon-Waterworth
Stephen Dixon-Waterworth, 40, of no fixed address, was jailed for six years after admitting a charge of robbery and possession of an imitation firearm. The gun-toting armed robber hit N&D Parker newsagents in Beeston on March 5, fleeing with the contents of the till and packs of cigarettes. | West Yorkshire Police/Google
5. David Gardener
David Gardener, 67, of Chiltern Avenue, Castleford, was jailed for 32 months after admitting three counts of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a mentally-disordered person. The pervert pensioner confessed he had masturbated in front of a female with learning difficulties "between 50 and 60 times". | West Yorkshire Police/National World
6. Christopher Goodair
Christopher Goodair, of Cross Street, Ossett, was jailed for 13 months after admitting dangerous driving, being over the drug-drive limit and possession of cocaine. He was high on cocaine when he reached 130mph and smashed through cones on the M1 roadworks in October last year as a police helicopter tracked him. | National World/Google