1 . Andrew Meehan

Andrew Meehan, now of Orchard View Road, Chesterfield, was jailed for 14 years after he was found guilty by a jury of multiple offences against an 11-year-old, and a further offence against a 15-year-old. The evil paedophile threatened one of his young victims into remaining silent, telling her she'd be taken into care if she didn't. | West Yorkshire Police