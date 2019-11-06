11 shocking photos of Harehills in the aftermath of Leeds Bonfire Night chaos
These shocking images show the damage done in Harehills after a Bonfire Night of chaos in the area.
Wednesday, 6th November 2019, 5:18 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 6th November 2019, 5:19 pm
Fifteen people have been arrested following violent disorder which centred around Harehills Road. Four police officers were injured, but there has also been praise for the 'resilient' Harehills community as brave residents risked their own safety to try to stop the violence.
