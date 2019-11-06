Banstead Park.

11 shocking photos of Harehills in the aftermath of Leeds Bonfire Night chaos

These shocking images show the damage done in Harehills after a Bonfire Night of chaos in the area.

By Joe Cooper
Wednesday, 6th November 2019, 5:18 pm
Updated Wednesday, 6th November 2019, 5:19 pm

Fifteen people have been arrested following violent disorder which centred around Harehills Road. Four police officers were injured, but there has also been praise for the 'resilient' Harehills community as brave residents risked their own safety to try to stop the violence.

1. Police presence

PCSO's step over a sign which was felled after the Bonfire Night disorder in Harehills.

Photo: Dan Rowlands / SWNS.com

2. Sign felled

A sign which was felled on Harehills Road.

Photo: Dan Rowlands / SWNS.com

3. Bin fire

Bins were set on fire during the chaos.

Photo: Dan Rowlands / SWNS.com

4. Clean-up

Road sweepers attempt to clear up the mess left on Harehills Road.

Photo:

