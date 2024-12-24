They include three men wanted over the murder of an 18-year-old in Armley in 2023 who are believed to have fled the country.

Others are wanted over burglaries and thefts and the police are requesting the public’s help in each case.

If you recognise anyone then you’re asked to get in touch with West Yorkshire Police through their online chat facility or by calling 101 and using the reference numbers provided in each of the pictures.

🗞️Sign up today for all of the latest news stories and more from Leeds with our daily newsletter.

Click here and register to get it sent to your inbox

1 . Sebastian Wray Sebastian Wray is wanted for a number of offences including breaching the Sex Offenders Register. He is known to frequent the Armley and Bramley areas and anyone with information is asked to contact police and quote reference number 13240505131. | West Yorkshire Police Photo Sales

2 . Darren Russell Darren Russell, aged 51, is wanted in connection with a number of burglaries across Leeds. He is known to frequent Harehills and anyone with information can use the reference number 13240569833. | West Yorkshire Police Photo Sales

3 . Brandon Convicted burglar Brandon Milligan, 20, from Leeds is wanted on recall to prison for failing to abide by his prison release conditions. Anyone with information can use the reference number 13240607951. | West Yorkshire Police Photo Sales

4 . Jonathan Saville Jonathan Saville is wanted by West Yorkshire Police for theft of motor vehicle and criminal damage offences. He has links across West Yorkshire and anyone with information can use the crime reference number 13230465116. | West Yorkshire Police Photo Sales

5 . Calum Dixon Calum Dixon, 29, has been wanted on recall to prison since August for breaching the conditions of his release from prison where he had been serving a 27-month sentence for handling stolen goods and dangerous driving. He has links across Leeds but is known to frequent east Leeds, specifically the Chapeltown and Moortown areas. Anyone with information can use the reference number 13240433242. | West Yorkshire Police Photo Sales