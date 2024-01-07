5 . Georgie Greechan

Convicted arsonist Georgie Greechan who was released from jail on licence attacked his girlfriend when she tried to end their relationship. The 27-year-old, of Barden Terrace, Armley, punched her to the head and face, knocking out her tooth, before strangling her. He was given a 14-month jail sentence and a 10-year restraining order. Photo: West Yorkshire Police/National World