It was a busy start to 2024 at Leeds Crown Court, as the first week of the year saw several criminals sentenced to time in jail.
The criminals all appeared before judges in the city, with jail sentences ranging from just a few months up to several years.
1. Locked up in Leeds this week
These are the faces of just some of the criminals who are starting jail sentences after being sentenced this week. Photo: West Yorkshire Police
2. Jordan Woodhouse
Drunken thug Jordan Woodhouse put his partner through an “unforgiveable” assault at her Leeds home, which saw him throw glass and punch her. The 30-year-old, of Leopold Street, Chapeltown, pleaded guilty to causing actual bodily harm, but only after a year denying it, and was sentenced to 25 months in jail. Photo: West Yorkshire Police
3. Martin McIntyre
Convicted sex offender Martin McIntyre was ordered to keep away from children, but went trick-or-treating with two youngsters in Leeds - in one of four breaches of his sexual harm prevention order while living in the city. The 33-year-old, of Woodnook Drive, Cookridge, was sentenced to 40 months' imprisonment. Photo: WYP/National World
4. Eldo Cullhay
Eldo Cullhay was caught tending to 472 cannabis plants with a potential yield of almost 50kg worth £495,000 at a house in Beechwood Mount, Burley. The 27-year-old was jailed for nine months. Photo: Google/National World
5. Georgie Greechan
Convicted arsonist Georgie Greechan who was released from jail on licence attacked his girlfriend when she tried to end their relationship. The 27-year-old, of Barden Terrace, Armley, punched her to the head and face, knocking out her tooth, before strangling her. He was given a 14-month jail sentence and a 10-year restraining order. Photo: West Yorkshire Police/National World
6. Andrew Baker
Andrew Baker tried to flee police in a Jaguar before eventually smashing into two parked cars and injuring four people in Church Street, Ossett. Baker, of Whinney Moor Avenue, Wakefield, admitted dangerous driving and was jailed for 14 months and banned from driving for 31 months. Photo: Google/National World