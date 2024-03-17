5 . Kristian Cook

Kristian Cook, 32, formerly of Garnet Parade, Beeston, but now of no fixed address, was jailed for three years after a campaign of abuse on his partner. He dictated when she could take insulin, which resulted in her being hospitalised. He would also hit her and set fire to clothes she was wearing. He admitted a charge of coercive control and section 20 GBH, as well as a charge of possessing an offensive weapon. Photo: West Yorkshire Police