Their crimes include historic sex offences and brutal assaults - and they've all started serving their sentences after appearing in court.
This week, they include a woman who bludgeoned her husband to death with a kitchen knife during a drunken row.
Here are 11 of the criminals who were handed jail terms, with sentences ranging from several months to years -
1. Christopher Turnbull-Allen
Christopher Turnbull-Allen, 36, of Westgarth Court, Kirkby Stephen, Cumbria, was caught with mephedrone and MDMA when he tried to board a train from Leeds in August. He admitted possession with intent to supply a class-B drug, and possession of a class-A drug, and was jailed for 22 months. Photo: British Transport Police/National World
2. Darryl Vaughan
Darryl Vaughan, 41, of no fixed address, was jailed for 146 days after being caught with a knife outside the Tesco Express on Beeston Road in January. He admitted a charge of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place. Vaughan already had 40 convictions for 73 offences, including two for possessing knives in public which meant his latest offence would attract a mandatory jail sentence. Photo: Google
3. Gary Young
Gary Young, 55, of Duke of York Avenue, Wakefield, was jailed for 22 months after admitting a charge of permitting premises to be used for growing cannabis, being concerned in the supply of class-B drugs, and five counts of supplying class-A drugs. It came after police discovered a cannabis farm in the property following a call-out to an illegal social gathering during lockdown in 2021. Photo: West Yorkshire Police
4. Jermaine Walton
Jermaine Walton, 42, of Leafield Towers, Moortown, was jailed for 32 months after admitting section 20 GBH without intent. It came after he bit off a man's ear during a brawl outside the Thomas Osborne pub on Street Lane. Photo: West Yorkshire Police/Google
5. Kristian Cook
Kristian Cook, 32, formerly of Garnet Parade, Beeston, but now of no fixed address, was jailed for three years after a campaign of abuse on his partner. He dictated when she could take insulin, which resulted in her being hospitalised. He would also hit her and set fire to clothes she was wearing. He admitted a charge of coercive control and section 20 GBH, as well as a charge of possessing an offensive weapon. Photo: West Yorkshire Police
6. Lisa Ellwood
Lisa Ellwood, 40, of Greenwood Court, Agbrigg, Wakefield, bludgeoned her husband to death during a drunken row in August. She was found guilty of murder by a jury at Leeds Crown Court after a trial, following her attack on Ryan Ellwood in which she plunged a knife into his chest. She was handed a mandatory life sentence this week and was told the minimum term she must serve will be 16 years. Photo: West Yorkshire Police